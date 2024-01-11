Second suspect arrested in Florida after kidnapping man from Lifetime Fitness in Shelby Township

(CBS DETROIT) - A second suspect was arrested in Florida for allegedly kidnapping a man from the Lifetime Fitness in Shelby Township in October.

Angel Pantoja, 22, of Tampa, Florida, was arrested and charged with carjacking, conspiracy to commit carjacking, robbery- armed, conspiracy to commit robbery- armed, torture, unlawful imprisonment, conspiracy to commit unlawful imprisonment and first-degree conspiracy to commit home invasion in connection to the incident.

The incident happened at 7:15 p.m. on Oct. 23 at the Lifetime Fitness location at 14843 Lakeside Blvd.

A 24-year-old man was kidnapped by several armed, masked males in the parking lot of the gym. One suspect was arrested later that same day.

The Shelby Township Police Detective Bureau has been investigating the incident over the last few months, which led to the identification of Pantoja, a second suspect in the crime.

Pantoja was taken into custody with the help of the Tampa Bay Police Department, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and the ATF Task Force.

On Tuesday, Jan. 9, he was arraigned and issued a $3 million cash-only/no 10% bond.

In addition, Shelby Township police have warrants for other suspects who are in custody outside of Michigan awaiting extradition.