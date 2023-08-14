Suspect arrested following Oakland County crime spree

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A suspect has been arrested Monday morning following a crime spree in Oakland County, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

The suspect, a 47-year-old man, had stolen a Ford Econoline van from a Home Depot parking lot at Grand River and Beck roads in Novi, according to the sheriff's office.

In addition, at about 9 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a residence in the 56000 block of Pontiac Trail in Lyon Township after receiving a report of a breaking and entering.

Shortly after responding to this call, a suspect tried to break into a house in Milford Township, but the homeowner scared the suspect away.

Milford Township officers saw the van and pursued it with assistance from Lyon Township and Metro Parks officers.

The chase went on for about 10 minutes until the van crashed.

The 47-year-old suspect was taken into custody.

No one was injured. A sheriff's vehicle sustained minor damages.