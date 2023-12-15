Suspect arrested after armed road rage incident in Taylor

TAYLOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 24-year-old man was arrested after an armed road rage incident, the Taylor Police Department said.

On Dec. 13 around 10 p.m., police officers were dispatched to a road rage incident in the area of Wick Road and Telegraph Road.

The suspect started yelling at the driver of another vehicle while stopped at a red light and then took out a gun, police said.

The suspect pointed it at the other driver but no shots were fired, investigation shows.

The other driver called 911 and officers were able to find the suspect vehicle minutes later.

A traffic stop was conducted and the suspect was arrested, officers said.