Suspect arrested after alleged assault on Detroit police officer
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One person was arrested on Dec. 13 after an alleged assault on a Detroit police officer, the Detroit Police Department said.
The officer was on duty during the time of the alleged assault, according to the department.
The incident happened somewhere in the second precinct, authorities said.
The incident remains under investigation.
No other details have been released.
