Sexual assault survivors join lawmaker in call to change Michigan's statute of limitations laws

(CBS DETROIT) - Sexual assault survivors gathered in Lansing alongside state Rep. Julie Brixie to push the legislature to change state laws that would allow survivors more time to come forward and have their day in court.

"Any person in Michigan who has been a victim of childhood sex abuse no matter how long ago it was will be able to come forward for a period of two years," said Brixie of her bills. "It will have a dramatic impact to anyone who has been sexually abused in the past."

Two survivors of Gerald Sutter joined Brixie on Wednesday. Sutter's crimes were discovered late last year. The 71-year-old longtime sports referee was sentenced to up to 30 years for sex crimes that spanned decades.

"I needed to say something because I likely had details and facts and understanding of just exactly the type of person he was, what he was able to do. And I struggled to pick up the phone to call that tip line," said Shawn Sutherland, a survivor of Sutter. "Then to share my story and have a prosecutor tell me. I appreciate what you've shared, but unfortunately, what happened to you happened too long ago, and the ins and outs of our laws didn't allow that."

Bills to change Michigan's state law would extend the statute of limitations from age 28 where it stands now to age 52 and increase the amount of time for discovery from three to seven years. It would also establish a two-year window for survivors to come forward if the statute of limitations has already run out.

Brixie told CBS News Detroit that she has introduced this legislation to reform Michigan's statute of limitations laws before and the bills haven't gotten across the finish line just yet. But she added that she is optimistic about getting it passed in the new legislative session.