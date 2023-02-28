Watch CBS News
"Survivor" 2-hour 44th season premiere set for Wednesday, March 1 at 8 p.m. ET

/ CBS New York

18 new castaways come together in season premiere of “Survivor"
Wednesday night is the two hour 44th season premiere of "Survivor." 

In "I Can't Wait to See Jeff," immediately upon reaching the beach, the three tribes go full throttle in their first challenge to earn crucial camp supplies. The remaining two tribes must choose between a mental or physical challenge to earn their camp essentials. 

Then, as castaways begin to get acquainted with each other, each tribe must choose one person to take a journey and make the first big decision of the game, on the two-hour season premiere of the 44th edition of "Survivor," Wednesday, March 1, (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.  

First published on February 28, 2023 / 1:43 PM

