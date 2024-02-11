Super Bowl Sunday TAIL-gate takes place in Detroit

(CBS NEWS DETROIT) - It's a pregame with the pups, and a Super Bowl Sunday TAIL-gate party took place on Detroit's eastside.

Dogs of all breeds took to Barkside Dog Bar to mingle, play, and prepare for the Super Bowl.

"Even though the Lions aren't in the Super Bowl, I mean, we're still excited the dogs are having fun," says Cody Williams, a co-owner of Barkside. Barkside opened in November of 2023 in the West Village neighborhood of Detroit.

Williams says any excuse to get dogs and their owners outside to play is a good day in their books. He says a big point of discussion on Sunday hasn't quite been the game, but more so Taylor Swift and her appearance in Las Vegas.

"I know this is breaking news and it's going to come as a shock but talk is Taylor Swift, will she be there will she not be there. Our demographic is a little more excited about seeing Taylor Swift and maybe the halftime show, but people are in good spirits," Williams says.