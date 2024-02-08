Attorney General Dana Nessel warns residents of gambling scams ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning residents of potential scams, risks, and deceptive gaming sites as the Super Bowl LVIII nears.

"The Super Bowl is the biggest game of the year for the players, the fans, the betting platforms, and, sadly too, for the bad actors looking to rip off gambling Michiganders," Nessel said.

Gambling should be done as a form of entertainment and if you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help can be found through the Michigan Problem Gambling Help Line online or by calling 800-270-7117, Nessel said.

Nessel provides the following tips to protect yourself from misleading sports betting platforms:

Research the online platform by reading reviews on sites like Better Business Bureau (BBB) and Trust Pilot. Stay away from sites that are connected to the sports betting industry.

Read the fine print as platforms require users to gamble their own money before accessing the advertised bonus and not all bets count toward these promotions.

Know the risks as risk-free betting may not be what it seems as some platforms offer "risk-free bets" of $1,000 or more. If a user loses their bets, sometimes they don't get their money back but instead, it becomes a credit that can only be used to gamble on that platform.

Know the restrictions on accessing your account as platforms reserve the right to restrict a user's activity without warning and not just for suspicion of illegal conduct. Users have been suspended by platforms for having an "unfair advantage" or "irregular playing patterns." Accounts can also be frozen by platforms when someone is doing well or trying to withdraw winnings.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) website offers a list of licensed internet sports betting providers and information on legal leagues and bets.

Illegal or suspicious gambling activity can be reported to the MGCB by calling 888-314-2682 or by emailing MiGamblingTip@mi.gov. Calls placed have a dedicated phone line for anonymous tips but not for email, Nessel said.

A cyber-attack was discovered that affected popular sports gambling platforms DraftKings, FanDuel, and BetMGM leading up to the 2023 Super Bowl, according to Nessel. "Engaging even with reputable gaming outlets can come with some risks, as these apps present to infiltrators and bad actors a target containing banking and financial information for likely millions of consumers," Nessel said.

In the aftermath of a breach, bad actors may try to log into the breached accounts, or any other account, using your email address and password.

Nessel provides steps to regain control and protect your personal information:

Stay alert, if your personal information is exposed, the affected company should notify you. Save all notices and follow the recommended steps.

Secure your accounts by changing all exposed passwords. If you use that password for other accounts, change those too, and always use strong passwords.

A two-step or multi-factor authentication requirement for each account can be set up. This will require users to a second form of identification, usually a PIN number to log in.

Freezing your credit if your social security number or financial information was included in the breach could help stop data thieves from opening an account in your name while the freeze is in place.

A credit freeze can be done by contacting each of the three major credit bureaus:

Equifax online or by calling 888-378-4329

Experian online or by calling 888-397-3742

TransUnion online or by calling 800-680-7289

Monitor your financial accounts and credit reports.

Delete accounts you are not using.

To report a scam, file a complaint, or get additional information, contact the Michigan Department of Attorney General:

An online complaint form can also be found online.