The summer solstice is here. Here's how Metro Detroit residents can celebrate the 1st official day of summer.

(CBS DETROIT) - Thursday officially marks the first official day of summer and comes as Southeast Michigan experiences a heat wave.

Temperatures have been reaching a high of at least 90 degrees each day, and severe storms moved through the region Wednesday, causing power outages for thousands of residents and downed trees in several areas.

To celebrate the beginning of the summer season, different deals and events are happening in Metro Detroit.

When is the summer solstice?

The summer solstice is at 4:51 p.m. EDT on June 20 this year, according to the National Weather Service. The timing of the summer solstice is when the sun reaches its highest point in the sky.

It is the longest day of the year, and after the summer solstice, the days will get shorter until the winter solstice on Dec. 21.

Fun facts about solstices and equinoxes

Here are some fun facts as we celebrate the summer solstice! The word solstice comes from the Latin words for "sol," for sun, and "sistere," which means "to stand still."

Twice each year, the angle of the Earth's axis sits so that neither pole tilts toward or away from the sun.

During each equinox, the amount of daylight and darkness is nearly equal at all latitudes, according to the National Weather Service.

Equinox comes from the Latin words "aequus," which means equal, and "nox," which means night.

How can Michigan residents celebrate the summer solstice?

People across the U.S. and the world celebrate the summer solstice with events, festivals and more.

In Michigan, residents can get free ice cream to celebrate the solstice from Kroger, according to a release from the grocery store.

Kroger will be giving away 45,000 pints of free ice cream. The offer includes pints of the Kroger Brand Deluxe Tie Dye Burst, Mint Chocolate Chip, Vivid Vanilla and Chocolate Chip.

Michigan-based Savvy Sliders is also offering $1 shakes to celebrate the start of summer on Thursday.

The Cranbrook Art Museum in Bloomfield Hills will host a summer solstice event on Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Summer Solstice Celebration features a music performance with a synthesizer with a solar panel, a dance performance from Cranbrook Schools alumni, and a performance featuring a duo of percussion and a Buccula synthesizer.

After the performances, there will be a sunset dance party. There will also be dried floral crowns for sale, art-making activities, and food from Bombshell Treat Bar and Tacos Hernandez. The event is free to attend.