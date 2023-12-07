Students protestors march outside of University of Michigan, Wayne State University

(CBS DETROIT) - Students at the University of Michigan and Wayne State University are protesting Thursday, demanding their voices be heard by administrators amid the Israel-Hamas war.

In Ann Arbor, U of M students are seeking university officials to divest from companies that work with Israel. The protest is happening as the Board of Regents is holding a meeting. This comes three weeks after protestors were at the Ruthven Building, leading to some being arrested after they entered the building.

This week, U of M President Santa Ono said he has barred students from voting on two "controversial and divisive" resolutions related to the Israel-Hamas war.

"The proposed resolutions have done more to stoke fear, anger, and animosity on our campus than they would ever accomplish as recommendations to the university," Santa Ono said in an online post on Tuesday.

In Detroit, dozens of Wayne State University students held a protest, demanding that the university adopt a ceasefire resolution. It marks the fourth protest on campus since the beginning of the war back in October.

The protest was organized by the Students for Justice in Palestine.

"At the end of the day, if you're silent, you are complicit. So, when it comes to that, it shouldn't be just important for us Palestinians or for us pro-Palestinians. It should be important for every human being," said Mohammad with Students for Justice in Palestine.