Student protestors take over Ruthven Building on University of Michigan campus
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Palestinian advocacy group protested Friday on the University of Michigan's campus, entering the Ruthven Building.
Members of the Students Allied for Freedom and Equality (SAFE) and a coalition of 45 other student organizations rallied on campus beginning at 3 p.m., calling for the university to divest from companies they say contributed to the crisis in Gaza.
A U of M spokesperson said about 200 protestors "forcefully gained access to a locked Ruthven Administration Building." Students were still in the building Friday evening.
SAFE is the Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapter at U of M.
