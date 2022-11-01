Students, parents welcome the Homework House in Highland Park

(CBS DETROIT) - It takes a village to raise a child.

That's the motto Shamayim "Mama Shu" Harris says led her to create Avalon Village in Highland Park.

The newest installment, the Homework House, is another resource for kids in the community.

"And literally, that is what this village is about," Harris said.

"It's about building family. It's about building the whole child and family."

Yusef Muhammad is a high school senior.

The 17-year-old stops by the Homework House after school because he says he can get his work done in a quiet place.

"My cumulative GPA is a 3.75 so, yeah it's like a good workspace and it's like chill," Muhammad said.

"Not too much noise, just do what you got to do."

Retired Highland Park teacher Boniswa Brock is the director of education.

"Mama Bo is amazing with her stem education for the youth," said Derrienne Reese, a parent.

"She's very engaging with them. They're always so excited to learn with her and she, you know, she'll get down and she'll roll around on the floor with them. Like she's very engaging with all the kids and they love it."

Brock says homework can account for 25% of a student's overall grade.

The educator stresses the importance of completing and understanding assignments.

"Being at the homework house and getting it done is very important," Brock explained.

"In addition too, they need to learn how to do research and to learn how to study. A lot of them don't know how to study."

Mama Shu says often times that understanding is hard to achieve because some kids can't concentrate at home.

"Sometimes the grand parents are taking care of them," Harris said.

"Some parents are incarcerated. Sometimes they're just overloaded and they have two and three jobs and they have to go to work and it's hard to sit down and actually help you know the child with their studies."

The center is currently looking for qualified tutors.

Applicants can click here for more information.