Students at one Metro Detroit school learn basics of financial literacy

Kids at Wayne school learn basics of financial literacy

WAYNE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Volunteers at a Metro Detroit nonprofit are doing their part to help kids build a strong foundation when they become adults.

On Thursday, volunteers with the organization Junior Achievement of Southeastern Michigan taught students at Taft-Galloway Elementary in Wayne, Michigan, the basic concepts of financial literacy, entrepreneurship and career readiness to set kids up for success.

"You can never start too young to start becoming familiar with these types of concepts. It's very important to have an understanding of how money works and what it is. When you get to high school, if they're just now finding out what it is to budget or what that even means, they have a lot of catch-up to do," said Beth O'Connor, Junior Achievement of Southeastern Vice President of Programs.

O'Connor says for decades, the organization has worked with schools not just here in Michigan but globally.

Its mission is to show kids the concept of money and how they can contribute to society in their everyday lives.

"Because we use activities and a lot of interaction with the students, they enjoy it. It's a lot of fun," O'Connor said.

Some of those activities include the difference between a need and a want and how money can be used to help people in communities.

It's a program guiding kids toward a bright future.

O'Connor says the nonprofit plans to continue building programs to expand its footprint in metro Detroit.