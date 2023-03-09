Student injured after driver crashes into Milford Montessori School

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say one student was injured after a driver crashed into Milford Montessori School on Wednesday.

Milford police Chief Steve Tarasiewicz says the student was transported to a hospital and was "alert and talking." No other injuries were reported.

Police were called to the school at about 1:50 p.m. near Commerce Street and Duck Road. A preliminary investigation revealed the 38-year-old driver from Highland jumped a curb and drove through the north wall of the building, about 20 feet into the school.

The driver was at the scene when police arrived and did not immediately present any injuries.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors. Tarasiewicz says the driver was taken to a hospital where they will "obtain a sample of his blood for analysis."

Police say the investigation is ongoing.