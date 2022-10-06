Student in custody after making threat at South Lyon East High School

(CBS DETROIT) - A 15-year-old student at South Lyon East High School is in custody after writing and reporting a threat that closed the school on Tuesday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Police say the sophomore, who lives in Wixom, was ordered to be held in Oakland County Children's Village.

A hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

Police say the student made incriminating statements while talking with school officials and detectives, which led to his arrest.

"As I have said from the beginning, if you make a threat against a school or for that matter any institution, we will do everything in our power to hold you to account," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "The anxiety and the fear these threats cause is substantial- even if the threat is not credible."

At about 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, police were dispatched to the school after a threatening note was found written on the bathroom wall.

The high school, which is located at 52200 W. Ten Mile Road in Lyon Township, remained in session during the lockdown.

Detectives investigated and remained at the scene for 10 hours, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Police say they did not believe the threat was credible at the time, but they searched the school to make sure there were no weapons on the property.