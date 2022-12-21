Police: 11-year-old student brings loaded gun to Waterford Township school

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a Waterford Township student was taken into custody after taking a loaded 9mm handgun to school on Wednesday.

At about 11 a.m., a student at Pierce Middle School alerted officials that another student had brought what was believed to be a BB gun, according to the Waterford Police Department. A search by the school uncovered the loaded gun, prompting officials to call authorities.

Authorities retrieved the gun and arrested the student.

Police say no threat was made at the school.

An investigation is ongoing. Police say once complete, they will send the case to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for review.