Stronger Warrior Foundation gives back to soldiers overseas

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - We may all go through some tough times, but we can't forget those who risk it all every day to protect our country.

A local nonprofit is making sure the brave men and woman fighting overseas have a little taste of home while they are so far away.

With the stroke of each paint brush on a wooden crate and their imagination running wild, students at Johnson Elementary in Milford Township are changing lives.

"They did a fantastic job of painting the outside and really personalizing them," said Katelyn Abell.

One of the students at Johnson Elementary School in Milford Township taking part in painting crates for The Stronger Warrior Foundation. Alysia Burgio/CBS Detroit

The crates are part of a mission resupply program for a local nonprofit called "The Stronger Warrior Foundation."

"We send the crates overseas to deployed soldiers and it really makes their day when they get a package from a complete stranger. It's kind of like a personalized gift that they'll always have and they'll always remember," said Abell, co-executive director for the organization.

Abell says each crate is filled with a variety of items including handwritten notes.

She says her family founded The Stronger Warrior Foundation in 2019. Since then, they've sent 800 crates overseas to places like Syria. Her brother is in the Army.

"He's currently deployed in Syria. He's seen first-hand what military members go through. He really wanted to help make a difference in their lives," Abell said.

The nonprofit has even captured the attention of the Detroit Lions and Detroit Pistons among other businesses and schools who constantly show their support through volunteering or donation.

"We're fortunate, we're really lucky," said Abell.

Johnson kindergarten teacher, Sarah McPherson, says her class has taken part in the mission twice and looks forward to helping each time.

The group of students at Johnson Elementary School in Milford Township who participated in painting crates for The Stronger Warrior Foundation. Alysia Burgio/CBS Detroit

"Being able to get the kids involved in the community and be able to write letters to soldiers and be creative and paint the crates is something that's exciting so they can see first-hand what they get to experience and how they can help out," said McPherson.

For Abell and her family it's much more than just giving back.

A soldier deployed overseas who received a crate full of items from "The Stronger Warrior Foundation." Stronger Warrior Foundation

"Really our mission is if we can help as many people as we can that are in the military and make a difference for them because they truly serve and make a difference for us every day," said Abell.

Each of these crates cost roughly $45. Abell says The Stronger Warrior Foundation gets money through grants and fundraising but is always looking for donations and volunteers.

The organization plans to expand outside Michigan eventually, but Abell says right now they're working to grow awareness of the nonprofit and plan to hold more crate-making events in the meantime.