Strong storms, near-record heat possible in Southeast Michigan this week

(CBS DETROIT) - Temperatures will warm rapidly across Southeast Michigan on Monday and Tuesday.

With a lot of humid air in place, all it takes is a little heating from the sun to fire up some intense storms.

The average high temperature in Detroit is 72 degrees. After warming to 88 degrees on Sunday, temperatures will warm well into the 80s on Monday and Tuesday.

Southeast Michigan will be very close to record highs in many areas on Monday afternoon. The record high temperature for Monday in Detroit is 91 degrees, set in 1977.

Humid air will act as fuel to fire up some storms after 2 p.m.

Storms that do develop will not be widespread. Southeast Michigan can expect 30% rain and storm chances for both Monday and Tuesday,

Rain chances increase for late Tuesday and very early Wednesday.

The main threats will be a couple of isolated winds up to 60 miles per hour, small hail, and some heavy downpours that could lead to localized flooding.

There is currently a marginal risk of severe storms from the Storm Prediction Center for Monday and a slight risk for severe storms on Tuesday. A marginal risk is a two on a scale of one to five. A slight risk is a two on a scale of one to five.