Striking Detroit casino workers visit state lawmakers for support

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Union members from Detroit's casinos flooded into state lawmakers' offices on Tuesday as they continue their fight for increased wages and improved working conditions.

Many of the workers who met with lawmakers have been working in the gaming industry for decades.

"I've been there 18 years, and it used to be a good job when I started. But now, because of the rising cost of the cost of living and inflation, it's just not making ends meet," Terri Smith said.

Smith says that as a games dealer at Hollywood Casino in Greektown, she sees firsthand how much money the casinos bring in.

Detroit receives about $450,000 per day from the three casinos, according to the city. In the last fiscal year, the three casinos brought in more than $158 million from on-site gaming and a little more than $89 million from internet gaming.

"We're talking about a $1 billion industry," Smith said. "They make they making the money, and after Covid, we kind of took concessions, minimum wages to keep them afloat and keep it open. Now they making money. They're making a record high. So we just want our share."

Smith said striking workers want to see their health care costs stay the same. They're also seeking increased wages, changes to the smoking policy at the MGM Grand and Hollywood casinos, and better job security.

"We love our job. We want to come back, but we want to come back with a fair contract," she said.