Stray bullets hit woman's Southwest Detroit home

(CBS DETROIT) - Stray bullets hit a southwest Detroit home and pool Saturday evening near Lafayette Boulevard and Lawndale Street. The homeowner escaped injury but fears it may happen again.

One moment, Lisa Barton heard yelling then she heard a barrage of gunfire.

"It happened so fast. It was like 15 shots - 'boom, boom, boom' - 15, 16 shots," Barton said.

She believes someone pulled the trigger in a nearby alley.

"The bullet starts coming through here," Barton shows CBS Detroit. "I'm assuming that's the one that hit the pool and drain my 14,000 gallons of water."

Barton's security cameras captured one of the rounds landing in her pool as her dog, Max, scurries for safety

"I should have dropped and hit the floor. But all I could think about at the time was getting my dog in the house," Barton said.

It's the second time in recent months stray bullets have hit Barton's home of 25 years.

"They have to get more patrols on the streets. They have to do it some way somehow," Barton said.

While Detroit police try to identify a suspect, Barton has a message to whoever it is:

"Man up and put the guns down. You guys are putting all these kids in your neighbors at risk. It's uncalled for," she said.