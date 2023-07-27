Storms down trees, leave damage throughout southeast Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Wednesday's storms brought with them damage throughout southeastern Michigan.

The streets of Ann Arbor were lined with debris. One home had a tree in their front yard snap and fall on the home. On Fuller Road, a downed tree blocked half of the roadway.

In downtown Detroit, a large tree fell on Trojan Street, taking a street sign with it and ripping up the road.

And in Livonia, Johnathan Ryland had a close call with another tree.

"I like storms, so I decided to go out. I was going to sit on the front porch. I was about to open the door, and my wife said something to me," said Ryland. "Right when I touched the door, the tree fell, crushing the awning, my car, her car."

Despite all the damage, Ryland said he is grateful.

"Could have been a lot worse I guess," said Ryland.

Ryland, like many others who are dealing with fallout from the storms, said they are thankful it was only property that was damaged, and that no one was seriously hurt.