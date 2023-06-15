Watch CBS News
Storms continue to move through southeast Michigan Thursday evening

(CBS DETROIT) - Severe storms are passing through the region this evening. 

detroit-futurecast.png
A line of thunderstorms is rolling through southeast Michigan.   NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

A line of thunderstorms is rolling through southeast Michigan. Numerous severe thunderstorms have been issued by the National Weather Service and even a tornado warning for parts of Monroe County. 

Severe storms are passing through the region this evening.   NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Hail has been the primary threat with these storms. We have been tracking upwards of 1-inch to nearly 2-inch hail stones. Places like Belleville have seen hailstones around 1.25 inches and Ann Arbor has 1 inch hail reported.

The main weather hazards with the storms still through the evening are hail, strong winds, and flooding. However, we cannot rule out an isolated spin-up tornado, especially near our lakeshore communities.

hail-comparison.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

There's another line of storms developing to our north and those are expected to move to the south and east through the rest of the evening.

Expect to be in the clear with the storms by 10 p.m. The rain will diminish overnight leaving us with more sunshine and dry conditions for the next several days.

Kylee Miller is designated as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society.

First published on June 15, 2023 / 7:20 PM

