Storm cleanup continues across Wayne, Monroe counties after tornadoes last week

SOUTH ROCKWOOD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Five days after last week's devastating storms, crews are still hard at work in the small village of South Rockwood.

Crews used a woodchipper, chainsaw and other equipment to do what they could to get the mess out of the communities in Wayne and Monroe counties.

"During the storm, you really couldn't see anything. But afterward, I was shocked by the devastation," said South Rockwood president Beth Bondy.

The small village of South Rockwood has been dealing with cleanup efforts for almost a week.

Last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the 1,200 people who call South Rockwood home withstood heavy rains, winds and hail.

This left downed trees and powerlines and hundreds still without power.

"If you look around, you can see people's roofs are gone, branches through roofs, windows knocked out, and that takes some time, so to put a timeframe on it, I don't think I can," said Bondy.

Bondy said this is the worst she's ever seen in her community.

"People are just so friendly," said Bondy. "It's a tight-knit community people will just help each other."

Lori Beaudrie, South Rockwood's treasurer, felt the same way.

"It's a very close community, and everybody knows everybody," said Beaudrie. "Everybody is very close; you know if something happens with your neighbor that is out of the ordinary, you know it."

South Rockwood had several inches of rain and a tornado that eclipsed 105 miles per hour.

"It does not sound like a freight train," said Beaudrie. "It was a sound that was so eerie and scary. I opened up the front door and slammed it shut."

Boudrie said she and her husband huddled in the bathroom for cover. She said it's the aftermath that will take some time to deal with.

"Seems like everyone got restoration people out here and insurance companies and stuff pretty quick," said South Rockwood clerk Angie Hightower. "DTE did a great job."