Sterling Heights woman arrested after fleeing scene of rear-end crash, found with whiskey in car

TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 29-year-old Sterling Heights woman has been arrested after she rear-ended another vehicle, fled the scene and then was found with a bottle of Jack Daniel's in her vehicle.

The incident happened at about 1:24 a.m. on April 1 at Oakhill Drive and Henhawk Street in Troy.

Police say a caller reported that he had been rear-ended at Beaver and Adams roads and followed the at-fault driver when she fled the scene.

When officers arrived, they spoke to the at-fault driver, a 29-year-old woman from Sterling Heights, who they say had glossy eyes, slurred speech and an "odor of intoxicants" coming from her vehicle.

The officers asked her to perform sobriety tests, and she did but performed poorly. Police say the woman refused to submit a preliminary breath test.

She was arrested and taken to the Troy Police Lock-up Facility, where her chemical test rights were read to her and she again refused to take a breath test.

Police say a search warrant was granted to complete a blood draw, and the case was turned to the detective bureau for appropriate warrants once they get the results.

In addition, police found an open bottle of Jack Daniel's whiskey in her vehicle.