Sterling Heights police shoot, injure suspect fleeing in stolen vehicle

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Sterling Heights police shot and injured a man who led them on a high-speed chase in a stolen car late Thursday night.

According to police, at about 11:15 p.m. Thursday, officers attempted a traffic stop on a Crysler 300 on Carbon Drive south of 15 Mile Road for having tinted windows and driving without its headlights on.

When officers approached the vehicle to make contact with the driver, the driver sped away.

Police say the suspect led them on a pursuit through a subdivision at speeds that topped 60 miles per hour. The suspect later pulled into a dead end on Forrer Court, where officers again approached the vehicle on foot.

According to police, the driver attempted to flee, which put officers at risk of being struck by the car. An officer fired multiple rounds into the car, striking the suspect.

Sterling Heights police rendered aid to the suspect before he was transported to an area hospital, where he is in stable condition. One officer sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from a local hospital.

The vehicle the suspect was driving was stolen out of Detroit.

Per Sterling Heights police protocol for officer-involved shootings, Michigan State Police are currently investigating the incident.