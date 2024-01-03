Sterling Heights police warn residents of phone scam after caller tricks victim out of $15,500

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Sterling Heights Police Department is warning residents after a victim received a call from who she thought was her son and was scammed out of $15,500.

The victim received the call at about 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19. The scammer, who was acting as the woman's son, told her that he had been involved in a bad car accident outside of Michigan, in which he had hit a pregnant woman and that her baby may not survive.

During the call, the victim talked to several people who told her they were attorneys.

She was also told that they would need $15,500 to bail her son out of jail and that a delivery person would come pick up the money.

The woman withdrew the money, put it in a shoebox and wrapped it up as instructed.

Police say the "delivery person" came to the victim's home at about 1:13 p.m. and picked up the shoebox.

If anyone has been involved in a similar situation, they should contact Sterling Heights Detective Mark Campau at 586-446-2842 or mcampau@sterling-heights.net.

In addition, police are telling residents that if they receive a call like this one, they should hang up and call the person claiming to need help.