Sterling Heights police officer praised after saving unresponsive child

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Sterling Heights police officer Wendell Potts is being hailed as a hero after responding to a 911 call of an unresponsive 15-month-old boy at Dollar Dream on February 19.

Sterling Heights police recently released bodycam footage of Potts and emergency crews reviving the young boy at Dollar Dream on 15 Mile and Ryan.

Officer Potts said all crews at the scene deserve the same praise.

"Of course, I am going to give credit to everyone else as well," Potts said.

While Potts administered chest compressions, you could hear the boy's family pleading and praying that the boy was revived.

"I can't imagine the family witnessing that. You want to ease them as well because everything is frantic and you're working in a fast manner," Potts said.

In a matter of minutes, the young boy began to breathe and was rushed to a hospital.

Potts downplayed his role as a hero and said it was truly a team effort.

"I was just the officer there; however, I would have full faith in every officer at that department being able to do the same thing. After that, you're looking at the fire department and all of their resources, and they do a phenomenal job, and the hospital staff too. Everyone is working together, and you're just trying to play your part," he said.

On Friday, Potts and the Sterling Heights Fire Department will be recognized for their efforts and given an award presented by the Macomb County EMS Medical Control Authority and Corewell Health.