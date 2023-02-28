Sterling Heights officers deliver DoorDash orders after driver involved in crash

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two officers with the Sterling Heights Police Department went above their duties and helped deliver a DoorDash order after a driver was involved in a crash.

VIDEO 1 of 2, STAY TUNED FOR THE SECOND VIDEO! A serious accident occurred in our city and upon arriving on scene, Lieutenant Allen & Officer Smith, went above and beyond their call for duty! It was immediately apparent that the vehicles were not driveable. After assuring the drivers safety, officers discovered one of the drivers was making a DoorDash delivery in our community. Not wanting our community member to go hungry, these officers switched their police hat for a DoorDash hat! Officers loaded the entire delivery into their cruiser and completed the delivery. This is one of the many instances where our Sterling Heights officers go above and beyond their call for duty! Nice delivery gentleman, keep up the great work. Posted by Sterling Heights Police Department on Monday, February 27, 2023

After the crash, the vehicles involved were not drivable.

Police say the officers discovered one of the drivers was making a DoorDash delivery, so they stepped in to help out and make sure that person received their items.

VIDEO 2 of 2! A serious accident occurred in our city and upon arriving on scene, Lieutenant Allen & Officer Smith, went above and beyond their call for duty! It was immediately apparent that the vehicles were not driveable. After assuring the drivers safety, officers discovered one of the drivers was making a DoorDash delivery in our community. Not wanting our community member to go hungry, these officers switched their police hat for a DoorDash hat! Officers loaded the entire delivery into their cruiser and completed the delivery. This is one of the many instances where our Sterling Heights officers go above and beyond their call for duty! Nice delivery gentleman, keep up the great work. Posted by Sterling Heights Police Department on Monday, February 27, 2023

"Not wanting our community member to go hungry, these officers switched their police hat for a DoorDash hat," said the Sterling Heights Police Department on Facebook. "Officers loaded the entire delivery into their cruiser and completed the delivery. This is one of the many instances where our Sterling Heights officers go above and beyond their call for duty! Nice delivery gentleman, keep up the great work."