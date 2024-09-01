Sterling Heights Man arrested after crashing head-on with Michigan State Police car

Harris and Biden to visit Michigan, Trump wants to make IVF treatment free and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A Sterling Heights man was arrested Sunday morning after he crashed head-on into a Michigan State Police patrol car.

Michigan State Police said a trooper was stopped at a red light at the intersection of East Davidson Street and McNichols Road when the Sterling Heights man, 40, hit the patrol car head-on.

There were no injuries. The patrol car had to be towed from the crash scene.

Police said troopers arrested the 40-year-old after they alleged he was under the influence of an unknown substance. The man was evaluated by a drug recognition expert and a blood sample was taken before being placed in a detention center.

A prosecutor is reviewing the incident.

Last month, a Michigan State Police patrol car was hit while traffic was being ramped off Southfield freeway due to flooding. No one was injured.