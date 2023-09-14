Sterling Heights man arrested after being caught taking videos up a woman's skirt at Troy Walmart

TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Sterling Heights man was arrested earlier this month after he was caught taking videos up a customer's skirt at the Walmart in Troy, police said.

A security officer at the store witnessed the incident, which seemed to scare the suspect away. He left the store and drove away.

When officers responded to the store, they saw the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

They spoke with the driver, a 35-year-old Troy man, who initially admitted to being at Walmart but denied taking videos of anyone inside the store.

The officers continued questioning the suspect, and the man admitted to taking videos of the victim.

When he gave officers consent to search his phone, they discovered videos of the victim.

The 35-year-old was arrested and charged with capturing an image of an unclothed person and using a computer to commit a crime.

No other information has been released at this time.