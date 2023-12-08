Family of man fatally shot by Lansing police file civil rights lawsuit against department

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The City of Lansing released a community briefing on Dec. 8 of a police officer shooting, that resulted in the death of Stephen Luis Romero.

The released briefing included police body camera video and 911 calls.

The shooting happened on Dec. 1 around 11:19 p.m. in the 1600 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Lansing police said.

Police were dispatched to the area for a report of a domestic violence situation between a husband and a wife.

A 911 caller reported Romero was armed and a person was shot.

When officers arrived, they saw Romero who was armed, and then the officer shooting happened, the investigation shows.

Officers secured Romero and applied first aid. The Lansing Fire Department arrived and took the suspect to a local hospital where he died, police said.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, according to authorities.

Fieger Law announced on Dec. 8 that they will be filing a civil rights lawsuit on behalf of the Romero family against the Lansing Police Department after reviewing the police footage.

"He was killed despite complying with the officer's commands," Fieger Law said.

Romero is originally from Southwest Detroit, and his funeral is scheduled to be held in the city on Dec. 9.

The Michigan State Police is investigating the shooting.