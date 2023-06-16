Stellantis ordered to pay $5,000 fine for odor violation at Detroit plant

(CBS DETROIT) - Stellantis is ordered to pay $5,000 due to an air quality violation at the Mack Assembly Plant in Detroit.

The fine comes after the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy's Air Quality Division investigated an odor complaint on May 9. The investigation determined there were "objectionable paint/solvent odors of moderate to strong intensity observed emitting from the facility and impacting nearby neighborhoods."

As a result, EGLE issued a violation notice to the company, on May 11, 2023. The company must pay a $5,000 stipulated penalty by July 13 as required by the 2022 consent order.

In December 2022, Stellantis entered a consent order with EGLE after repeated violations. EGLE alleged the facility emitted odors "that cause unreasonable interference with the comfortable enjoyment of life and property" between August 2021 and October 2022.

The company agreed to a $136,832 settlement as part of the consent order, and is installing a second regenerative thermal oxidizer that will begin operation by June 30.