Stellantis to make counteroffer as UAW strike looms

(CBS DETROIT) - As the time winds down for automakers and the UAW to come to an agreement, one company is aiming to deliver a counteroffer by the end of the week.

The deadline to avoid a strike is Sept. 14. According to Stellantis, they plan to issue a counteroffer to UAW by the end of this week.

Stellantis issued the following statement Wednesday:

"Stellantis confirms that it intends to pass the UAW a counteroffer to the members' economic demands by the end of the week. We look forward to continuing our discussions to reach an agreement that better positions the business to meet the challenges of the U.S. marketplace and secures the future for all of our employees, their families and our company."

Former UAW President Bob King believes the company is playing a dangerous game.

"Stellantis is playing a really, I think, ridiculous and disrespectful brinkmanship game," King said. "They are doing it because they think they'll put pressure on the UAW to accept less of what the UAW wants if they wait until the end. And that's a huge miscalculation."

UAW's current President Shawn Fain is expected to meet with General Motors Thursday. Ford made a counteroffer last week, but negotiations continue.