Stellantis offers buyouts to certain employees in sustainable tech move

(CBS DETROIT) - Automaker Stellantis is offering certain employees a buyout option in a move the company calls part of its "transformation to become a sustainable tech mobility company."

The automaker made the offer to employees over the age of 55 who had either been at the company for at least 10 years and were ineligible for a pension, or had been with the company for at least 30 years and had a pension.

According to a statement from Stellantis, the employees have until Dec. 5 to decide if they will take the offer.

Stellantis did not say how many people received the offer and did not provide any other additional information.