Stellantis faces enforcement order from MI EGLE

(CBS DETROIT) - Stellantis is facing an enforcement order over air quality issues at the company's Mack Assembly Plant in Detroit. The state department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality Division is proposing a Consent Order.

The order comes after staff with the AQD investigated complaints about strong odors coming from the plant in August of last year. Despite multiple violation notices -- the Air Quality Division continued receiving complaints through May of this year.

The proposed consent order would have Stellantis install a new building management system for Southeastern High School, as well as plant over 80 trees in Brewer Park off Fairview Street.

The order also includes a fine of just under $63,000.

In a statement, Stellantis says, "Stellantis is pleased that a proposed Consent Order has been reached with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) Air Quality Division. The terms of the agreement will allow us to make additional investments in the community as part of two Supplemental Environmental Projects (SEPs), based on feedback we received. We are eager to see the benefits these projects will bring to the community."

EGLE is holding a virtual public information hearing on October 19. You can sign up for the meeting here.