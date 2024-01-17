UAW President Shawn Fain criticizes Stellantis for employee layoffs

(CBS DETROIT) - UAW President Shawn Fain criticized Stellantis for 539 supplemental workers layoffs across many of the U.S. manufacturing facilities on Friday.

This comes after Stellantis reported sales were down in 2023.

"As part of our normal course of business, Stellantis regularly analyzes staffing levels at our manufacturing facilities to ensure they are operating as efficiently as possible. Following an operational review, the company is reducing the number of supplemental employees across our U.S. footprint, effective immediately. This action will help improve the efficiency, productivity, and market competitiveness of our facilities as we implement our Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan," Stellantis said in a statement.

The UAW was on strike for six weeks in the fall, which ended in a record contract for union workers.

Fain reminded workers about how they got Stellantis to convert 3,000 temporary jobs to permanent jobs.

"Stellantis can afford to do the right thing here and provide a pathway to good full-time auto jobs, but again, they're choosing to line executive and shareholder pockets," Fain said.