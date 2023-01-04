Stellantis announces plans to mass produce Archer's electric aircraft

(CBS DETROIT) - Stellantis and Archer Aviation Inc. announced they have partnered to manufacture Archer's flagship electric aircraft.

Stellantis partners with Archer to manufacture Archer's Midnight eVTOL aircraft. Stellantis

According to Stellantis officials, the company will help Archer with manufacturing technology, experienced personnel and capital to manufacture the Midnight eVTOL aircraft at Archer's facility in Covington, Georgia.

The companies plan to start manufacturing the aircraft in 2024.

This electric aircraft is designed to be safe, sustainable and quiet.

In addition to this, it has an expected payload of over 1,000 pounds and will be able to carry four passengers and a pilot.

Officials say the aircraft has a 100-mile range and is designed for back-to-back trips of around 20 miles. It will take about 10 minutes to charge in between.

This partnership consists of Archer's team of eVTOL, electric powertrain and certification experts and Stellantis is contributing its manufacturing technology, capital and experienced personnel.

"We've been working closely with Archer for the past two years, and I am continually impressed by their ingenuity and unwavering commitment to deliver," said Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO. "Deepening our partnership with Archer as a strategic investor with plans for growing our shareholding demonstrates how Stellantis is pushing the boundaries to provide sustainable freedom of mobility, from the road to the sky. Supporting Archer with our manufacturing expertise is another example of how Stellantis will lead the way the world moves."

The plan is for Stellantis to mass produce Archer's electric aircraft.