State will continue offering free COVID-19 tests as federal Public Health Emergency ends

(CBS DETROIT) - State health officials say free COVID-19 tests will still be offered to residents even after the federal Public Health Emergency (PHE) ends on May 11, and vaccines will still be offered at no cost as the federal supply remains.

"MDHHS will continue to provide resources to Michiganders to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses, including access to free testing and vaccines," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. "Based on changes being made at the federal level, there will be updates made to data reporting and other requirements our state has been following for the past three years."

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will continue offering free over-the-counter COVID-19 through the Michigan library program. Tests shipped to homes through the Project Act will continue through June 2023.

In addition, state health officials will also support the distribution of COVID-19 antigen tests to long-term care facilities, shelters, jails and schools.

Free COVID-19 testing will still be offered at testing locations at neighborhood sites.

"No-cost coverage for testing will continue for Michigan residents with Medicaid through Sept. 30, 2024, however, other insurers may require cost-sharing," according to the MDHHS. "Individuals should contact their insurer for more information."

In addition, all distributed COVID-19 vaccines are considered federal assets at this time. As the federal supply remains, no changes or costs will be connected to COVID-19 vaccines, but officials say they are expected to shift to the commercial market this fall.