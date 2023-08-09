State senator's trip to Israel angers Arab American advocates in Metro Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Sen. Sylvia Santana's recent trip to Israel is being called out by Arab American advocates in Metro Detroit.

"Sylvia Santana is my sister. I feel bad criticizing her, but I have no choice. This is not about anything but wrong and right," said Osama Siblani, an Arab American advocate and publisher in Dearborn.

Siblani says Santana's trip to Israel is disrespectful to her Arab American constituents.

"We want her to go to Israel, equipped with some of the facts from our side," he said. "We want to tell her how we feel about this. Maybe she can say see some Palestinians, visit a Palestinian camp, and see how they live. See what kind of situation they are in. And maybe she can use her good offices with the Israeli government."

Santana responded to the backlash on social media earlier this week, saying in part:

"After speaking with friends & members of the community, I recognize my presence on this trip has sparked anger and disappointment by many in the Arab/Muslim community. For this, I truly apologize, seek your forgiveness & hope that you will understand that I had no malicious intent."

Rabbi Asher Lopatin, the executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council, praised the trip, saying it is important for lawmakers to visit the region.

"Everyone should go. It's the holy land. Whether you like whose the state now, maybe you preferred it when it was under the Ottomans or the Crusaders or the Romans, but whoever it is, everyone should visit, and I like to encourage everyone to visit," Lopatin said.

Siblani said he is meeting with Santana to discuss the trip Wednesday evening.

"This is not about a fight with the senator," he said. "This is about a real discussion about what the senator has done and how we feel about it and what we can do in the future."

Siblani said the discussion isn't about boycotting or blocking the lawmaker but looking toward the future.

"We would like to tell them how the Israelis are and the Israeli government is behaving and acting," he said. "So, when they sit there and they talk to Israeli officials, they have the background, they have the information. At least some respect, please, for our feelings. Some kind of recognition. I mean, you can't just come to us, take our money and our vote and disregard our emotions and our feelings and our causes."