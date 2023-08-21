Watch CBS News
State police seek help finding missing 63-year-old Richmond Township man

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are seeking assistance locating a 63-year-old man from Richmond Township whose vehicle was last seen in Port Huron. 

Gary Roy Niebauer was last seen at about 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20. 

His vehicle, a silver 2004 Buick LeSabre with the Michigan plate 9MFJ28, was last seen in Port Huron.

State police say he is described as being 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 230 pounds with gray hair. 

It is unknown what Niebauer was last wearing. 

"Gary umpires baseball, referees volleyball, and multiple other sports all over Macomb County, St Clair County, and also the Flint area," said Michigan State Police on Twitter. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Metro North Post at 248-584-5740. 

