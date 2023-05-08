Endangered missing advisory issued for man last seen in Royal Oak Township

CBS New Detroit Digital Brief for May 8, 2023

Xhuljo Frangaj Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - State police have issued an endangered missing advisory for a man who was last seen Saturday in Royal Oak Township.

MSP says Xhuljo Frangaj was last seen at about 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, in the area of 21412 Reimanville Ave. in Royal Oak Township.

Frangaj has a medical condition that requires him to take medication, which he doesn't have with him, officials said. In addition, without the medication, Frangaj may harm himself or other individuals.

MSP described Frangaj as being 6 feet tall, weighing 196 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt.

If anyone sees him or has any information about this, they are asked to contact MSP at 248-584-5740.