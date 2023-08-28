Watch CBS News
State police investigating possible road rage shooting on I-94 in Detroit

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - State police are investigating after receiving a report of a possible shooting on I-94 in Detroit early Monday. 

The incident happened at about 2:25 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, on I-94 near French Road.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, was intoxicated and couldn't provide any travel route or further details on where the shooting occurred.

State police say the victim drove home after the shooting and was taken to a local hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was driving home from the bar when he entered I-94 and was involved in the road rage incident. 

The freeway was closed for troopers to canvass the area. Authorities say the suspect vehicle is described as a dark sedan.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact authorities at 855-MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

