State police investigating officer-involved shooting in Lincoln Park
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Lincoln Park overnight.
The Lincoln Park Police Department contacted MSP's Second District Special Investigation Section and said there was an officer-involved shooting and asked state police to investigate the incident.
Police say the incident happened at about 12:25 a.m. on Friday, July 14, and there were no injuries to the public or officers.
The suspect is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
Lincoln Park Police Chief Scott Lavis declined to comment on the incident.
