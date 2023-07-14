Watch CBS News
State police investigating officer-involved shooting in Lincoln Park

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for July 14, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for July 14, 2023 05:16

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Lincoln Park overnight. 

The Lincoln Park Police Department contacted MSP's Second District Special Investigation Section and said there was an officer-involved shooting and asked state police to investigate the incident.

Police say the incident happened at about 12:25 a.m. on Friday, July 14, and there were no injuries to the public or officers. 

The suspect is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. 

Lincoln Park Police Chief Scott Lavis declined to comment on the incident. 

First published on July 14, 2023 / 12:29 PM

