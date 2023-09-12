State police investigating after human remains found in Jackson County river

BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - State police are investigating after human remains were found in a river in Blackman Township over the weekend.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, Blackman Township Department of Public Safety detectives and state police responded to the Grand River, north of Parnell Road, after receiving a report of human remains discovered in the river.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a deceased man in the river. They then contacted the Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office.

The investigation into the discovery of the remains is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP Jackson Post at 517-780-4580.

MSP says more details will be released when they are available.