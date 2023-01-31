Watch CBS News
Local News

State police investigate after man shot 3 times on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

MSP: Man shot 3 times on Lodge Freeway in Detroit
MSP: Man shot 3 times on Lodge Freeway in Detroit 00:28

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police says it is investigating a shooting Monday on the Lodge Freeway near W. Grand River Avenue.

Police say the victim, identified as a 38-year-old man from Detroit, was on the southbound freeway when he was shot three times. He lost control of the vehicle and struck the left median wall. 

In an update Monday afternoon, MSP Lt. Mike Shaw says the victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. 

"We're not exactly sure what brought this on, or if the shooting was between two parties such as the victim and the suspect," Shaw said, adding that the motive was unknown.

The southbound freeway was closed as investigators collected evidence. It has since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call 855-MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

First published on January 30, 2023 / 9:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.