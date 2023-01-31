State police investigate after man shot 3 times on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police says it is investigating a shooting Monday on the Lodge Freeway near W. Grand River Avenue.

Police say the victim, identified as a 38-year-old man from Detroit, was on the southbound freeway when he was shot three times. He lost control of the vehicle and struck the left median wall.

In an update Monday afternoon, MSP Lt. Mike Shaw says the victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

"We're not exactly sure what brought this on, or if the shooting was between two parties such as the victim and the suspect," Shaw said, adding that the motive was unknown.

The southbound freeway was closed as investigators collected evidence. It has since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call 855-MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.