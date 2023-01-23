State police investigate after man found fatally shot on Southfield Freeway ramp

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are investigating after the body of a 22-year-old man was found fatally shot on a Southfield Freeway ramp early Monday.

Police say they responded to reports of a man lying on the ground on the northbound Southfield Freeway (M-39) ramp to I-96 at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23.

When police arrived at the location, they found a 22-year-old man who had been fatally shot.

There were no vehicles left on the freeway, and police say they do not know if the shooting took place on the freeway or if the man's body was left there.

The freeway was closed for investigation and has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP tip line at 855.MICH.TIP or crime stoppers at 800.SPEAK.UP.