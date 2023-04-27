State police find gun, LSD, heroin in car that ran out of gas in Oak Park

OAK PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two men have been arrested after a trooper discovered a gun, a bag of heroin and LSD sugar cubes in their vehicle.

State police found a gun, heroin and LSD sugar cubes in a vehicle after it ran out of gas in Oak Park. Michigan State Police

On Sunday, April 23, a trooper stopped to help after a vehicle ran out of gas on 10 Mile Road in Oak Park.

The driver told the trooper the car ran out of gas after he drove to the Novi Police Department to pick up his backseat passenger.

According to MSP, when the trooper asked if there were weapons in the vehicle, the driver said there was a 9mm handgun, and he did not have a CPL.

He was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, and further investigation revealed he had heroin and analogues.

In addition, police say after searching the vehicle, they found a black grocery bag in the back seat that had heroin, LSD sugar cubes and a scale in it. Along with these items, the bag also contained two credit cards with the rear passenger's name on them.

State police say the rear passenger was also arrested, and both were lodged at the Oakland County Jail, pending the prosecutor's review.

"Great job by the troopers involved continuing to look for illegal guns while on patrol," said Lt. Mike Shaw, Public Information Officer. "This is one less illegal gun as well as narcotics making it into our community."