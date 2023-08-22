State police closing I-94 near Wayne Road to investigate possible shooting

ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - State police are closing westbound I-94 near Wayne Road to search for evidence in connection to a report they received Monday night.

At about 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, Michigan State Police received a report of a shooting or a traffic crash on westbound I-94 near Wayne Road.

According to MSP, there were no known injuries, and they were investigating the incident.

Then, at about 10:07 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, MSP released another update and said troopers would be closing the westbound lanes of the freeway in that area to search for evidence as they determined the incident was not random and not a crash.

Troopers are closing westbound I 94 near Wayne Road to search for evidence from last nights incident. It has been determined that this was not a crash or a random incident. Pends further investigation. pic.twitter.com/7TQDK5Wh7e — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) August 22, 2023

No other information has been released at this time.