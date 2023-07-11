State, local health officials begin testing Oakland County wastewater for poliovirus

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health officials are beginning to test wastewater for poliovirus in Oakland County.

After a paralytic polio case was detected in New York in 2022, the MDHHS started working with the CDC to identify communities where there could be a risk for polio transmission.

Officials say they determined these areas using low vaccination coverage and the history of vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks.

"Polio is a debilitating disease that is preventable by safe and effective vaccines," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. "Monitoring for polio in wastewater allows us to participate in leading technology that helps inform of potential risk, while vaccination also keeps our communities safe."

Wastewater testing provides essential information to health officials as poliovirus can sometimes be shed in stool without a person experiencing any illness symptoms.

While this testing cannot provide information about who is infected or which residences are affected, it does help health officials discover areas to prioritize increasing public health efforts.

Officials say detecting poliovirus in wastewater doesn't mean there is a risk of disease, so widespread testing is not needed.

Here is information on Polio from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services:

"Polio, or poliomyelitis, is a debilitating and life-threatening disease caused by the poliovirus. The virus spreads through person-to-person contact and can affect a person's brain or spinal cord, causing paralysis or even death. There is no cure for polio infection, but it is preventable through safe and effective vaccination for adults and children. CDC recommends all children get vaccinated as part of the routine childhood vaccination schedules. Most adults born and raised in the U.S. were likely vaccinated as children. Unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated adults who are at increased risk of exposure should complete their polio vaccination series. If you have concerns, ask your health care provider if you might need the polio vaccine."

Oakland County health officials are providing free polio vaccines to residents. Those looking to get a vaccine should bring photo identification and insurance card, if applicable, to one of the Health Division offices, which are located at North Oakland Health Center, 1200 N. Telegraph Road, Building 34 East in Pontiac, and South Oakland Health Center, 27725 Greenfield Road in Southfield.

The health centers are open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; appointments are not required.

For additional information on poliovirus vaccination, visit here.