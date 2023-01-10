State health officials urge residents to get screened for cervical cancer

(CBS DETROIT) - January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is encouraging Michigan residents to get regularly screened for cancer.

According to the MDHHS, rates of new cervical cancer cases and deaths in Michigan have stayed low but steady since 2011.

"Approximately 75% of cervical cancer diagnoses and 60% of cervical cancer deaths statewide occur among women ages 30-64," MDHHS officials said.

In addition to this, officials say Black non-Hispanic residents experience higher rates of late-stage cervical cancers and cervical cancer deaths than white non-Hispanic residents.

"In its early stages, cervical cancer may not cause any symptoms," said Dr. Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. "Routine cervical cancer screening is the most effective way to detect cervical cancer early when it is most treatable, and the first step is talking with your health care provider."

Health officials say they recommend cervical cancer screenings to start at age 21 and then:

Women ages 21 to 29: Pap smear every three years

Women ages 30 to 65: Pap smear every three years, a laboratory test for high-risk human papillomavirus infection (HPV) every five years or a pap smear and HPV co-test every five years.

Two MDHHS programs help eligible people receive free cancer and health screenings.